If Zaluzhnyi formed party, he could get majority in parliament - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

If former Armed Forces chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi were to form a political party, it would win a majority in the parliamentary elections.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the SOCIS sociological company, commissioned by Censor.NET.

Thus, citizens answered which political force they would vote for if elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held.

For Valerii Zaluzhnyi 's political force, 34.2% would vote (46.4% of those who have decided and will vote). For Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political force - 15.5% (21.1%). For Petro Poroshenko - 5.5% (7.5%). Serhii Prytula - 5.1% (7.0%). And for Dmytro Razumkov - 5% (6.8%).

The survey was conducted from 22 February to 1 March 2024. A total of 3,000 respondents were interviewed using a quota stratified sample. Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,1%.

Research method: telephone survey (CATI) using tablets.

The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions. The number and structure of the population of internally displaced persons, citizens who have moved abroad, temporarily occupied territories and areas where it is impossible to conduct a sociological survey due to active hostilities were taken into account to the maximum extent possible.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, temporarily occupied territories and territories where active hostilities are taking place (parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).