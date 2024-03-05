Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Novopavlivka sector 34 times. Ukrainian army recorded 76 combat engagements in frontline over last day, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 5 March 2024.

"The seven hundred and forty-first day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missiles and 67 air strikes, fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the report said.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia direction remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk sectors, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba and Osoyivka in Sumy region. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Klyusy, Bleshnya, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Pokrovka, Basivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk sector. It carried out air strikes in the vicinity of Kyslivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zakhidne, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops. Artillery and mortar shelling hit about 15 localities, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske and Serebrianka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled one enemy attack near Bila Hora, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdyumivka and Druzhba in Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, New York, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Semenivka. About 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Berdychi, Pervomayske and Orlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 34 times. The enemy also launched an air strike near the town of Vuhledar. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kostiantynivka, Heorhievka, Paraskovievka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipilske, Novodarivka, and Rivne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre, in the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Despite significant losses, it continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, the enemy made two unsuccessful assault attempts during the day. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Antonivka, Veletynske, Tiahynka, and Ivanivka Zmiivka in Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Last night, as a result of an operation by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a Russian ship of the 22160 project "Sergey Kotov" with a crew on board was hit. Information about the presence of a Ka-29 transport and combat helicopter on board the ship is being checked.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defence forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Missile troops struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and 1 Zoo-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar system.