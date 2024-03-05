Medical Forces Command to receive half million first aid kits - Defense Ministry

The Medical Forces Command will receive half a million first aid kits, the bulk of which is being shipped from Germany. The first 50,000 kits have already been received at the Defense Ministry’s warehouses.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Due to the fact that we have changed the system of writing off property, simplifying it to three simple and clear steps instead of twenty, we managed to restart the process of effective use of what is stored in military warehouses," said Deputy Defense Minister Nataliia Kalmykova.

In particular, the innovation should significantly simplify the process of supplying tactical medicine to the front line.

"Previously, the loss of a first aid kit resulted in an internal investigation - otherwise it was impossible to get a new one, despite the fact that the Ministry of Defense had one in stock - but now it is enough to report to the commander, who in turn will submit a request to the funding department. There, the lost first aid kit will be written off, thus freeing up space to receive a new one from the warehouse," the official explained.

Read more: Some of first aid kits in warehouses of Medical Forces Command need to be refilled due to poor quality components – Ministry of Defense

The Deputy Minister of Defense also added that, in addition to the first aid kits from Germany, the Ministry of Defense has another 300,000 kits in storage. She assured that after the change in the write-off system, tactical medicine is already being actively transferred to units that need it on the front line.