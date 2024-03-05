Russians remotely mined territory of Sumy region with fragmentation pellet bombs

The enemy remotely mined the area in the Shostka district of Sumy region with pellet fragmentation bombs.

This was reported on Facebook by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, in the north of Sumy region, Russians used dangerous ammunition - SHOAB-0.5 pellet fragmentation bombs. Last night, the enemy remotely mined the area in Shostka district, namely near the village of Marchykhyna Buda. Russian aviation used RBK-500 cluster bombs during the air strikes," law enforcement officers said.

One such cassette contains 565 SHOAB-0.5 pellet bombs weighing 400 grams each and having a large area of destruction.

"In appearance, this item looks like a small silver-colored ball with small protruding "ribs" on the body. Its appearance may attract the attention of children, so we advise parents to take note of this and warn their loved ones about the possible danger. We do not advise anyone to touch such findings," the statement reads.

Officers of the explosive service department of the Sumy regional police are working at the scene to clear the area of these bombs, said Ihor Cherniak, head of the explosive service department of the Sumy regional police.

In case of finding a SHOAB-0.5 bomb or any other explosive objects, the police ask to immediately report by calling "102".

Read more: Umierov discusses Black Sea demining initiative with Romanian counterpart Tilvar