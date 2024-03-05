Borrell: EU countries should decide how to use frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities

The European Union should find a solution to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine. And if they can be used for recovery, it is worth considering using them to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

This was stated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are talking about our financial capacity and about the discussions around the frozen Russian assets. If we agree that these assets can be used to support Ukraine's recovery, they can also be used to avoid the destruction of Ukraine. This means to improve Ukraine's military capabilities or defense technology base," he said.

Borrell added that such a step still requires agreement among member states, which should receive a proposal within the framework of the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy that can be unanimously agreed upon. According to Borrell, the development of such an agreement is currently underway.

He also reminded that assistance to Ukraine, as well as strengthening the EU's defense industry, is crucial for Europe's security, as peace cannot be taken for granted in today's environment.

"Two years ago, when I presented the Strategic Compass, I said: "Europe is in danger". I am sorry, but I was right. Europe is in danger, and today it is in even greater danger. Peace is no longer a given, and war is raging on our borders. Russia's aggressive war has created a situation where we urgently need to improve the capabilities of our defense industry," the EU High Representative emphasized.

