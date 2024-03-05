Latvian government approves 5-year plan to strengthen border with Russia and Belarus worth 303 million euros

The Latvian government has approved a 5-year plan to strengthen the border with Russia and Belarus worth 303 million euros.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Delfi.

The plan for military strengthening and anti-mobility of the eastern border is part of the creation of the Baltic Defense Line, which will include the creation of support points for the Armed Forces along the entire border of Russia and Belarus - defensive positions for soldiers and fortified positions, various barriers, anti-tank ditches, and ammunition depots.

To prevent enemy movement, the border reinforcement in Latvia will begin with digging up existing roads, creating anti-tank ditches, and later water diversion ditches, and later existing land-reclamation ditches will be converted into anti-tank ditches.

Various types of obstacles will also be placed: anti-tank ditches will be reinforced with concrete blocks and structures, such as so-called "dragon's teeth" and anti-tank mines. The placement of the obstacles will be adapted to the terrain, using natural obstacles such as swamps, forests and other natural objects.

At the same time, safe caches of explosives and mines, as well as engineering materials, will be identified and installed to quickly reinforce defensive positions in the border area.

In January of this year, the defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia signed an agreement to establish the Baltic Defense Line to strengthen the eastern border of the Baltic States and NATO. The Baltic defense line will be built in a coordinated manner, but each country will do so at the expense of its own budget. The Baltic agreement does not stipulate that all countries will start or complete the construction of the line in perfect synchronization on the same day.