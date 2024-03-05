Group of "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in northern direction - Ukrainian Air Forces (updated)
The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of enemy attack drones for Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizka regions - the threat of using attack UAVs!
Currently, a group of "Shaheds" is observed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in the northern direction," the statement reads.
Later, the threat spread to the southern regions.
"Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - threat of attack UAVs from the south!
Odesa region - the threat of using attack UAVs from the Black Sea!" the Air Force reported.
