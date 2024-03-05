Group of "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in northern direction - Ukrainian Air Forces (updated)

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of enemy attack drones for Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizka regions - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Currently, a group of "Shaheds" is observed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in the northern direction," the statement reads.

Later, the threat spread to the southern regions.

"Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - threat of attack UAVs from the south!

Odesa region - the threat of using attack UAVs from the Black Sea!" the Air Force reported.

Read more: Almost 230 air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian Army air defence units in February. INFOGRAPHICS