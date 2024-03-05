ENG
News War
4 113 7

Group of "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in northern direction - Ukrainian Air Forces (updated)

шахеди

The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of enemy attack drones for Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizka regions - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Currently, a group of "Shaheds" is observed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in the northern direction," the statement reads.

Later, the threat spread to the southern regions. 

повітряна тривога карта

"Mykolaiv and Kherson regions - threat of attack UAVs from the south!

Odesa region - the threat of using attack UAVs from the Black Sea!" the Air Force reported.

Author: 

drone (1652) Air forces (1471)
