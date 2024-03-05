German prosecutors have charged two businessmen with supplying parts for Russian Orlans. Total cost of components is estimated at 875 thousand euros

In Germany, 2 businessmen are accused of supplying parts for Russian drones.

This was reported by the German agency, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Charges of alleged violations of the law on foreign trade were brought against citizens of Germany and the Russian Federation Waldemar V. and Natalia S. The case was referred to the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart," the prosecutor's office said.

The man is accused of violating sanctions, and the woman is accused of "aiding and abetting some of these violations."

Law enforcement officials claim that these individuals sent components for Orlan drones, which the Russian army uses in the war against Ukraine, to Russia.

The prosecutor's office added that Waldemar V., managing director of two companies he founded in the Saarland for international trade in electronic components, made 54 deliveries of components to a Russian military equipment manufacturer between January 2020 and March 2023 in violation of the embargo on exports of dual-use goods to Russia. To circumvent EU sanctions, he first imported the products from abroad to Germany and then transported them to Russia through third countries, including Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong, using a company in Baden-Württemberg run by his accomplice.

According to the investigation, the total value of the components supplied to Russia reached 875 thousand euros.

