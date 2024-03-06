There were 86 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Majority of enemy attacks in Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors - General Staff

The seven hundred and forty-second day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes, fired 154 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

At night, Russian occupants once again attacked Ukraine using Shahed UAVs. The defence forces destroyed 38 out of 42 of these drones. Information on casualties and damage to infrastructure is being updated.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Kyslivka and Mytrofanivka in Kharkiv region; Novojehorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Semenivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region; Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 6 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Verkhniokamianske and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Bila Hora in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 39 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in the vicinity of Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assault operations.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

The units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed an enemy ship of Project 22160 "Sergey Kotov".

Over the past day, the defence aviation struck 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The missile troops struck 2 control points, 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and 1 "Zoopark-1" reconnaissance and fire control radar system.

