Pentagon calls on US Congress to immediately approve request for additional funding: There is no other way to fully meet needs of Ukrainian Defence Forces

The US Department of Defence, along with the entire Biden administration, continues to urge Congress to immediately pass a supplemental funding request that includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder at a briefing.

"We continue to urge Congress to pass a bill with additional funding as soon as possible so that we can support Ukraine in its time of need - and, of course, replenish our own stockpiles," said the US defence official.

He emphasised that Ukraine "needs all the resources in this package". According to Patrick Ryder, "there is really no other way to fully meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the battlefield".

Read more: We need to look for new opportunities to help Ukraine, - Czech President Pavel