Air defence system destroys 38 out of 42 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 6 March, Russians attacked Ukraine with 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT of Donetsk region and 42 Shahed attack drones from four directions - Cape Chauda, Balaklava (Crimea), Kursk region, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the press service of the Air Force of AFU.
"As a result of combat operations, 38 'Shaheds' were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions," the statement said.
Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.
