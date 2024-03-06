Air defence system destroys 38 out of 42 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 6 March, Russians attacked Ukraine with 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the TOT of Donetsk region and 42 Shahed attack drones from four directions - Cape Chauda, Balaklava (Crimea), Kursk region, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the press service of the Air Force of AFU.

"As a result of combat operations, 38 'Shaheds' were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

Read more: Group of "Shaheds" in Dnipropetrovsk region, moving in northern direction - Ukrainian Air Forces (updated)