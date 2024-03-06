Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 420,270 people (+1250 per day), 6678 tanks, 10,308 artillery systems, 12728 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 420,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.03.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 420270 (+1250) people,

tanks ‒ 6678 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12728 (+40) units,

artillery systems – 10308 (+50) units,

MLRS – 1008 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 701 (+1) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7921 (+58),

cruise missiles ‒ 1918 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13479 (+56) units,

special equipment - 1642 (+12)

