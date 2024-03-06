ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12250 visitors online
News
9 582 36

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 420,270 people (+1250 per day), 6678 tanks, 10,308 artillery systems, 12728 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

знищення

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 420,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.03.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 420270 (+1250) people,

tanks ‒ 6678 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12728 (+40) units,

artillery systems – 10308 (+50) units,

MLRS  – 1008 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 701 (+1) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7921 (+58),

cruise missiles ‒ 1918 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13479 (+56) units,

special equipment - 1642 (+12)

Watch more: Border guards destroy three Russian dugouts in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Знищення російської армії

Author: 

Russian Army (9113) Armed Forces HQ (4069) liquidation (2408) elimination (5090)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 