Morning Russian "cotton": air raid alert in Belgorod, attack on airfield and oil depot in Voronezh region, burning fuel depot in Kursk region. VIDEO

Russia reported attacks on an airfield and an oil depot in Voronezh region, a fire at a fuel depot in Kursk region, and an air alert in Belgorod.

According to Censor.NET, videos from the scene of the morning Russian "cotton" are published on social media.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Social networks report massive fire at an oil depot near Kursk, Russia. VIDEO

