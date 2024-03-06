Morning Russian "cotton": air raid alert in Belgorod, attack on airfield and oil depot in Voronezh region, burning fuel depot in Kursk region. VIDEO
Russia reported attacks on an airfield and an oil depot in Voronezh region, a fire at a fuel depot in Kursk region, and an air alert in Belgorod.
According to Censor.NET, videos from the scene of the morning Russian "cotton" are published on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password