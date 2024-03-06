Attack of "Shaheds" on Sumy: 4 adults and one child were injured, infrastructure was damaged. VIDEO

As a result of the "Shahed" kamikaze drone attack on Sumy, 5 people were injured, including one child.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Artyukh on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

"One Shahed was shot down on the approach to the city, three entered the airspace over the city of Sumy and were hit. Thank God to our air defense forces, who changed their course and these Shaheds hit almost all neighborhoods and we have no casualties. But very the infrastructure suffered a lot," he said.

As a result of the attack, 4 adults and one child were injured.

In particular, one "Shahed" was targeted at a hospital where about 400 patients were staying. Help was provided there by the relevant services, Artyukh added.

Attack of "Shaheds" on Sumy

The city was attacked by "Shahed" kamikaze drones at night. Three "arrivals" were recorded in different parts of the city.

As a result of the Russian attack, a five-story residential building was on fire.

