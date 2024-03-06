Situation at front is difficult, but Ukraine will cope with all problems - Danilov

The lack of shells, replenishment of reserves and missile strikes by the Russians are the main problems on the front in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted that the lack of shells, replenishment of reserves, and missile strikes by the Russians are the main problems at the front in Ukraine.

"Ukraine will find answers to the challenges that arise - both with a hunger for ammunition, with the replenishment of reserves, and with Russian missile terror. The West, in its turn, will go through all the necessary democratic procedures and related complications, rebuild the economy, change strategies and approaches, and will deal with the Russian economy, which is equal to the budget of one American state," wrote the secretary of the NSDC.

He added that Ukrainian society is certainly tired of the war.

"But, choosing between fatigue or slavery, we will always choose freedom, for which we will fight as long as necessary. Moscow's hopes that we will be able to demoralize and split us from the inside are in vain. Putin, as always, is reading the wrong history books," remarked Danilov.