Suppliers of Ministry of Defense disrupted another auction for supply of food to army

After losing in the administrative court, almost all bidders for the supply of food for the Ministry of Defense withdrew their bids to participate in the Prozorro auction.

Sources in the Ministry of Defense informed Censor.NET about this.

"After they lost the court yesterday, the participants withdrew almost all applications. Now there are two options - either direct contracts, or the DOT will take away food," the interlocutor said.

As you know, the day before, one of the largest suppliers of food for the Ministry of Defense, the company "Atomservice" sent a letter to Minister Rustem Umerov, his deputy Dmytro Klimenkov, and the head of the State Rear Operator Arsen Zhumadilov, threatening not to participate in the next tender unless the terms of participation in the them

Suppliers are categorically not satisfied that applications from parts will now be collected by DOT, and not by them directly from parts. Because it is thanks to the direct receipt of applications from parts that they manage to steal money. This happens due to the signing of false invoices for goods that did not exist, but which are then paid for by the Ministry of Defense.

The SBI and the National Police recorded that suppliers entered into a criminal conspiracy with representatives of military units, as a result of which the daily rations of the military were reduced by a third. At the same time, the HF and the supplier signed false invoices, under which they allegedly delivered goods that did not actually exist. Yes, just through one part of the country's budget, the companies of the Glynyana group were robbed of 5 million hryvnias.

Current suppliers of the Ministry of Defense are very unprofitable with the reform announced by the DOT - the transition to the purchase of individual food groups. Because such manufacturers want to go there, and now they give their products to suppliers of the Ministry of Defense for nothing, and they make from 26 to 187% profit there.