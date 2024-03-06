Destruction of Russian ship "Sergey Kotov": At least 27 crew members were wounded - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

On 5 March, at least 27 crew members were injured when the Russian ship "Sergey Kotov" was destroyed.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the updated information, at least 27 crew members of the Russian ship 'sergey kotov' destroyed near the Kerch Strait sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to preliminary data, there were 7 irrecoverable losses among the enemy vessel's personnel. The information is being clarified," the statement said.

Destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"

On the morning of 5 March, Ukraine sank the patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" in the Black Sea. Later, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov". A video showing the moment of the ship's destruction was also published.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that as a result of the ship's destruction, the losses among the crew of the Russian occupiers are as follows: 7 - irretrievable; 6 - sanitary.

