Today committee of Verkhovna Rada begins to consider amendments to draft law on mobilization - Friz

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence on Wednesday begins considering amendments to the second reading of the government’s mobilization bill.

This was reported by a member of the committee from the "European Solidarity" faction, Iryna Friz

"We are starting to consider the amendments today," Friz said.

It will be recalled that more than 4,000 amendments were submitted to the second reading of the draft law.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the government draft law No. 10449 on amendments to some laws regarding certain issues of military service, mobilization and military registration