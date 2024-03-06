During 2 years of occupation of ZNPP, more than 150 gross violations of its operation by Russians were recorded - Shmyhal

During the two years of occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by the Russian invaders, more than 150 violations of its operation were recorded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the government, Denys Shmyhal.

"Two years ago, armed Russian soldiers, contrary to all norms of international law, occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Since then, more than 150 gross violations of its operation have been recorded. Each of them can be fatal," the prime minister emphasized.

Shmyhal noted. that Ukraine's position regarding ZNPP is clear:

activate the toughest sanctions against the Russian Federation;

use all possible tools of the IAEA and the UN;

return Ukrainian control over the station as soon as possible.

"Also in the energy sector, we plan to complete the construction of the third and fourth units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, the construction of units 5 and 6 using the AR 1000 technology, the creation of two interconnectors to Europe to strengthen energy integration with the EU, and the construction of new highly maneuverable generation facilities with a capacity of 2-3 GW," added the head of government.

