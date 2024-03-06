Losses of occupiers in Tavria direction per day amount to 515 people and more than 70 units of equipment and weapons - Defense Forces

In the Tavria direction, the Russians lost 515 personnel and 71 units of weapons and military equipment during the day, not including unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the threat of the enemy using missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against military and civilian infrastructure remains high.

In general, the enemy carried out 33 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, conducted 67 combat engagements, and fired 1,143 artillery barrages in the operational zone of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria".

Read more: Spokesman of Tavria OSTG, Lykhovii, on defensive fortifications near Avdiivka: Not solid line, but extensive system. Everything is tied to terrain

"The enemy's total losses in manpower amounted to 515 people. The enemy's total losses in weapons and military equipment of the past day amounted to 71 units, not including UAVs. In particular, 10 tanks, 24 ACVs, 10 artillery systems, 11 vehicles, and 16 units of special equipment. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 more important object of the enemy," the message says.

In addition, 237 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

The situation at the front

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Semenivka, and Orlivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechistivka, and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 39 times.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in the areas of Huliaypole, Malinivka, and Robotyne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

