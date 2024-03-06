Blockage on Polish border: 2.3 thousand trucks piled up in queues, they are allowed through very slowly - State Border Service

As of the morning of March 6, Polish demonstrators continue to block 6 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, there are queues of trucks.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"As before, blocking is carried out at 6 checkpoints. As of this morning, there are 2,300 trucks in queues waiting to enter Ukraine," he said.

The spokesman added that since Friday, Polish protesters have not allowed trucks to pass in both directions at the Shegyna checkpoint; on Monday, information was received that the protesters decided to allow 12 vehicles to pass in the direction of Ukraine once every 12 hours. Thus, 60 trucks crossed the border in both directions. These are extremely low indicators, noted Demchenko.

According to him, Polish farmers do not allow cars coming from Ukraine to enter Poland through the Yahodyn checkpoint. It is very slow to pass from Poland. Yesterday, only 70 trucks were passed in this direction, he said.

Cars and buses cross the border freely everywhere, for this category of transport, movement on the other side of the border is not restricted, Demchenko clarified.