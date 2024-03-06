Russians spread fakes about "large-scale offensive" in South to put pressure on residents of occupied territories - Southern Defence Forces

The Russians are spreading fake reports about their offensive in Kherson and Mykolaiv region, and that Ukraine is allegedly evacuating civil servants from a number of southern cities. This is not true.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Centre of the Southern Defence Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports citing Channel 24.

According to her, the Russians' propaganda rhetoric is pre-election. It is aimed at the population of the temporarily occupied territories, who do not want to join the circus with quasi-elections. "In this way, the enemy is trying to put pressure on people with information," emphasised Humeniuk.

She noted that in this way, the occupiers are showing people that they will still have to live with the government that they will allegedly "elect" in the pseudo-elections on 17 March. In addition, they are trying to compensate for their failures at the front.

"What kind of an offensive on the right bank (of the Kherson region - Ed.) can we talk about if they cannot overcome the bridgehead? They continue to storm it on the left bank, having an overwhelming advantage in terms of the number and quality of weapons and personnel. But the assaults constantly end in defeat," explained Humeniuk.

In particular, over the past day, the occupiers conducted 3 assaults. In the process, they lost up to 50 servicemen and eventually returned to their original lines.