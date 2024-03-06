Missile attack on Kyiv on February 7: Number of victims increased to 6 people

A man who was injured during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 7, 2024 died in the hospital. This is the 6th deceased from the house in Holosiivsky district of the capital.

As Censor.NET informs, a relative of the family, Oksana Tkachuk, told Suspilne about the husband's death after almost a month in the hospital.

According to her, a rocket attack earlier took the life of the daughter of the deceased Yurii Nosov - Anastasia. They were both in an extremely difficult condition. The girl also died in the hospital from her injuries.

Yurii Nosov, who died as a result of shelling

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on February 7, 2024

Also remind, that on February 7, Russia carried out several waves of attacks on Ukraine, using 64 means of air attack: attack drones, cruise, ballistic, and anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Debris of the downed missiles fell in the Holosiivsky and Dnipro districts. An 18-story building caught fire in Teremky. Five people died, another 40 were injured.

In the Dnipro region, the "Zirkon" wreckage fell near the Chernihivska metro station, damaging a high-voltage line and a heat supply main. Three people were injured.

