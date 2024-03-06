In Kyiv, MMCs did not keep electronic queue and worked until 02:00 p.m. This is violation of rules - Liashko

According to the Ministry of Health, military medical commissions in the capital delayed the timing of the commission, worked part-time and did not maintain electronic queues.

According to him, this, in particular, was the reason for inspections of the work of the MMCs in the capital.

"In Kyiv, doctors were not taken out of the TCC, there was no electronic queue. In addition, we see that the outpatient clinics were open until 14:00 and then closed for some reason. This is a violation of the rules," Liashko said.

He noted that the working group of the Ministry of Health, which will conduct inspections of the MMCs, will first "focus on resolving organisational issues that can be resolved quickly, and then we will look into each complaint".

Liashko clarified that, according to the regulations, an electronic medical record is opened in the e-Health system for each patient during the pre-examination clinical examination, which must be closed within four days. At the same time, in some clinics contracted to conduct the MMC, particularly in Kyiv, such records remained open for 10 days or more.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Health was launching an inspection of the MMCs in Kyiv.