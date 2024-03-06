ENG
US congressmen of both parties ask Austin to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. DOCUMENT

A group of congressmen from the Democratic and Republican parties appealed to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles.

This was reported by the "servant of the people" Yehor Chernev, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the congressmen wrote this appeal after a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Munich.

"I hope that after providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Scholz will have no arguments against it and no room for manoeuvre. If he needs any additional signal, we will try to provide it.

Last time, this is exactly how the scheme with Leopards worked after the announcement of the transfer of Abrams to us," Chernev said.

He added that Ukraine has support in Congress on this issue. And now we have to wait for the White House and the Pentagon to respond.

"We have to try all methods. The word "impossible" should not exist," Chernev concluded.

Лист від Конгресменів до Остіна з проханням надати ATACMS Україні

