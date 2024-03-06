Enemy storms bridgeheads on Kherson region’s left bank three times and withdraws with losses, - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Daily counter-battery combat remains the main type of warfare in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces.

As noted, our units continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. Yesterday, the enemy made 3 assault attempts without the support of armoured vehicles.

"The enemy 's irreversible and sanitary losses in this sector amounted to over 60 occupiers. Having suffered such losses, the remnants of enemy assault units retreated to their original positions," the statement said.

It is also noted that the occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, continue to exert pressure with artillery shelling and use various types of attack drones with destructive functions.

Only 1 ship of the enemy's small fleet is on combat duty at sea, and only in the Sea of Azov. Missile launchers have not left their basing points.

