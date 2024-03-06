Orban wants to meet with Trump to discuss ending Russia’s war against Ukraine - Szijjarto

Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to meet with former US President Donald Trump to discuss how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, this was stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

According to him, the meeting with Trump will also focus on bilateral ties between Hungary and the United States.

Szijjarto said that negotiations to end the war are inevitable because "Kyiv cannot defeat Russia" and "Russia cannot defeat the entire West".

The publication notes that although Orban called for an immediate ceasefire, he did not offer any plans to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

