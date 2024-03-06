Food shortages in occupied territories of eastern Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

There is a food shortage in stores in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a consequence of the policy of the occupation administrations, which set a threshold for food prices to reduce social tensions in the face of growing poverty among the local population.

Every shop owner has to sign a memorandum with the RLA to get permission to operate. However, under these conditions, goods began to disappear from the store shelves, and to compensate for the loss of income, the owners limited the salaries of their employees. Under-the-counter trade is also growing in the region," the statement said.

