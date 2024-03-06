No threat of invasion of Russian troops from Belarus - State Border Guard Service

At present, the situation on the border with Belarus remains stable, with no movement of military equipment or personnel recorded.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"At the moment, Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to take any action against Ukraine in this direction," Demchenko said.

According to him, the border guards do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel near the border. Intelligence is monitoring the situation in Belarus, and if any steps are taken to build up Russia's forces, additional decisions will be made in this area, the spokesman added.

