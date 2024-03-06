Clashes in centre of Warsaw: several policemen injured, about 10 protesters detained

Clashes broke out between protesters and police at a rally of Polish farmers in Warsaw in front of the Sejm building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

As noted, several police officers were injured, and about a dozen people were detained.

The protesters lit flares and started throwing cobblestones at the police. Some protesters tried to get through the barriers that blocked the Sejm building. The police asked the protesters to disperse.

Earlier, farmers protested outside the office of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Several fireworks were thrown at the police and towards the office building. Strikes are taking place not only in Warsaw but also in other parts of Poland.

See more: March in support of Ukraine took place in Paris. VIDEO&PHOTOS