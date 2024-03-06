"Servant of people" Venislavskyi: Draft law on mobilization allows only one restriction for "evaders" - right to drive vehicles

Currently, people’s deputies agree on one restriction of the rights of persons evading mobilization. This is a restriction on the right to drive a vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Servant of the People party and a member of the parliamentary committee on national security.

Speaking about issues related to the possibility of restricting the rights of citizens in court at the request of the territorial center for recruitment and social support, Venislavskyi noted that the deputies accept not all of the restrictions proposed in the version of the document voted on in the first reading.

"The right to dispose of the funds on the account, the right to travel abroad and the right to drive a vehicle. The people's deputies have reached a consensus at the moment, and we allow only one restriction - the right to drive vehicles for those who have not fulfilled the requirements of the TCC (territorial center for recruitment) and have not appeared to complete documents to clarify their data and have not appeared under the summons they received," the deputy explained.

