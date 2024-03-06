Ukraine destroys one third of ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian military destroyed a third of the 80 warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and damaged "quite a few".

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"As for the number of units hit, it is 27 units hit together with the submarine, of which 14 are noticeable serious units of different classes. These are large landing ships, missile boats, a submarine, and a patrol ship. These are among those destroyed. According to our data, 15 units remain damaged for repair, meaning that out of a total of about 80 units, I can say that a third have been destroyed, and quite a few have been damaged," the navy spokesman said.

However, according to him, there is still a rather serious presence of Russian ships in the sea.

"These are 10 missile carriers, including 3 submarines, 2 missile boats, several patrol ships, and patrol ships. That is, the nomenclature is still quite extensive and the number is quite large. Similarly, there are still 5 large amphibious assault ships in service. Four of them, for example, are currently being repaired after being damaged," Pletenchuk said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 6 March, Russia has lost 26 ships and boats since the start of the full-scale invasion.