We saw Russian attack on Odesa today. There are dead and wounded, - Zelenskyy

There are dead and wounded as a result of today’s Russian attack on Odesa.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Odesa, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"We saw this attack today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit. I know that there were victims today, I don't know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead and wounded," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the Russian army does not care where it strikes: military or civilians. Ukraine needs an air defence system to protect itself.

"These are military, civilians, international guests - these people do not care. They have either gone mad or are completely out of control of their terrorist army's actions. This means that we need to defend ourselves first and foremost. The best way to do this is with an air defence system," the President added.

At the time of the attack, the Head of State was in Odesa with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

"President Zelenskyy and his staff showed us and explained the importance of the port and what is being done to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route and the damage it suffered during the attacks. At the very end, we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were very close to us. We didn't have time to go to a protected place, it was a very impressive experience," said Kyriakos Mitsotakis.