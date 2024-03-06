Estimated time of adoption of draft law on mobilization - end of March or beginning of April - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to recommend that the parliament consider the draft law on mobilization in the second reading in two weeks.

This was stated by Committee member Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I think that the committee will spend from one to two weeks to finalize their conclusion (on the draft law on mobilization - ed.). And, accordingly, after that, the committee's conclusion will be voted on, which is mandatory for the draft law to be considered in the parliamentary hall. I think there is every chance that this draft law will be submitted in its finalized form, in a summary table, a comparative table, for the second reading by the end of this month," Venislavskyi said.

At the same time, he noted that given the large number of amendments and the fact that "each of the people's deputies who submitted them may insist on a particular amendment during the consideration of the draft law in the hall, it may also take some time."

"Therefore, I think it will be up to the parliamentary leadership to agree with the leaders of the parliamentary factions on the procedure to be applied in order to prevent abuse and delay in the adoption of this draft law. But I think that the whole month, the end of March - beginning of April, the first half of April, the chances of passing this bill in the parliament are quite high," Venislavskyi said.

As a reminder, on February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (No. 10449). People's deputies submitted 4195 amendments to the draft law for the second reading.