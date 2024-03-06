Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on shelling of Odesa: Explosion happened very close to us, we did not have time to take cover

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were in the port during the Russian missile strike on Odesa and did not have time to take cover, the explosion occurred near them.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We were in the port of Odesa. President Zelenskyy and his staff showed us and explained the importance of the port and what is being done to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route, as well as the damage the port suffered during the attacks. And in the end, we heard the sound of sirens and an explosion that happened very close to us. We didn't have time to go to some protected place. That's why it was a very, very impressive experience," Mitsotakis said at a press conference.

According to the Greek Prime Minister, "we understand that this war affects everyone and there are no people who are outside the war".

Read more: Movement of Iskander missile systems spotted in Belarus - Belaruski Hayun

"This war does not spare anyone, because we are in a beautiful place with cultural heritage, and they can be destroyed here precisely because Ukraine is standing up to such a barbaric force. So it's a completely different thing to read about the war in the newspapers and to experience it, to hear it," he said.

According to Greek media, which cited anonymous sources in the Greek government, Zelenskyy's motorcade was targeted when he was with a Greek delegation. The explosion occurred shortly before the leaders were to meet, 150 metres from the location of the Greek delegation. No one in the delegations was reportedly injured.