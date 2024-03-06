Over last day, Defense Forces repelled 76 Russian attacks in six directions at frontline - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on March 6, 2024.

"The seven hundred and forty-second day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 76 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 75 air strikes, fired 65 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged," the report says.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Kamianka of the Sumy region, and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Yeline and Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Mykolaivka, Basivka, Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, defense forces repelled three enemy attacks near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zapadne, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near Yampolivka in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Stupochky and New York in Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Pokrovsk and Netailove in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy also launched air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched 4 unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Novodarivka, Chervone in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations during the day. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including the city of Kherson and Zolota Balka, Lvove, Antonivka, Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Missile troops destroyed 1 ammunition depot and 4 enemy artillery pieces.

