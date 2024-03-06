Russians do not have qualified personnel to reload fuel at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Kotin

At the occupied ZNPP, the Russians will not be able to replace the fuel, which is about to expire.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

He noted that the fake administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is not able to reload the fuel, which is about to expire after six years in the reactors.

"To do this, it is necessary to disassemble the reactors, gain access to it, and then carry out a very complex technological operation for reloading. This requires licensed personnel, which is not available now. It also requires complex managerial and technical decisions - what to do with the fuel that will be unloaded. There are people who have never done this before," explained the head of Energoatom.

He also added that the occupiers are replacing qualified Ukrainian personnel with inexperienced people from Russia and from cities near Enerhodar who have no idea how to operate nuclear facilities.

