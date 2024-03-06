Historically, minimum number of People’s Deputies in VR is 401 - Stefanchuk

The parliament currently has a minimum number of People’s Deputies.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, Ukraine has a historically minimum number of people's deputies - 401," he said.

Stefanchuk explained that this is due to a number of events that took place in the parliament, and first of all, the fact that "many traitors to Ukraine were deprived of their parliamentary mandate, and some colleagues resigned."

"In fact, today I am considering only one application from an MP who is asking to resign his mandate for health reasons," the speaker said.

He also added that the first thing to think about now is unity in the parliament, "because no matter how many deputies there are in a single legislative body, without unity, without a common approach to issues that unite the country, we will not be able to do anything."

"I really want political things, political infighting, to be left for peacetime. Parliament has always been a place for discussion, but in times of war, I think that parliament should become a platform for unity and demonstration of unity to the whole society," Stefanchuk summarized.

