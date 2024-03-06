Plant from Kunytskyi’s "servant of people" sphere of influence supplied charging stations for occupied Crimea - media

The Ukrainian plant Autoenterprise, a manufacturer of charging stations for electric cars in Kharkiv associated with Oleksandr Kunytskyi, a member of the Servant of the People party, has been supplying products to Russia since 2016. And in 2021, the company began a partnership with a Crimean businessman who, on the basis of Kharkiv products, built a network of charging stations in Crimea under the auspices of the occupation "authorities" of the peninsula.

This is stated in the investigation of "Schemes", Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The journalists analyzed a dozen contracts of the Autoenterprise holding and verified them using data from ImportGenius and the Washington Center for Defense Studies C4ADS databases of import-export operations. "Schemes" found out that at least since 2016, the Kharkiv-based company AE Factory from the Autoenterprise group has been supplying electric charging stations to both private Russian companies and the state-owned Rosseti holding.

Schemes also noted that since 2021, a network of electric charging stations under the DriveEnergy brand, manufactured at the Kharkiv Autoenterprise plant, has been operating and expanding in Crimea. On the stations, it is explicitly stated that they are "made in Ukraine".





Alina Mustafaieva, the director of the Kharkiv enterprise and a member of the Kharkiv City Council, told Schemes that they did not know how the stations ended up in Crimea. But the editorial team found numerous pieces of evidence to the contrary.

In particular, the journalists received a copy of the 2021 dealership agreement between the Russian company DriveEnergy and the Ukrainian company AE Factory from the Autoenterprise group, which states that the Kharkiv company was to sell charging stations and components manufactured in Kharkiv under the DriveEnergy brand to the Russian company in 2021-2022. Also, employees of the Autoenterprise holding were to train DriveEnergy personnel to operate the equipment and provide warranty service.

"Schemes" confirmed the authenticity of this contract by finding the relevant export transactions in the Ukrainian customs database. The journalists also obtained from the Russian tax authorities reports on payments made by Driveenergy for these stations to the accounts of the Kharkiv company. This cooperation was confirmed by internal correspondence of Autoenterprise employees, which was obtained and verified by Schemes.

The journalists also got access to the draft agreement between AE Factory and DriveEnergy, which formed the basis of the dealership agreement. Initially, it mentioned a ban on sales to Crimea, but later this clause was removed. Only the "Southern District" was left in the "dealership territory" column, which since 2016 has been included in the occupied Crimea. Two different sources who worked at the Kharkiv plant at the time confirmed to Schemes that this was the intention, and that it was deliberately implemented by the plant's management.

Subsequently, the parties revised the terms of cooperation in order to fall under the terms of the Russian state program to support "green" business with "domestic production" and agreed that they would supply charging stations from Kharkiv in disassembled form. This was also mentioned in the correspondence between the parties, which was obtained and analyzed by journalists. Schemes found additional evidence of these agreements in the export database: at the end of 2021, Russian DriveEnergy no longer received entire stations from Ukraine, but rather individual parts for its assembly.

Autoenterprise Holding is a group of companies in Kharkiv that manufactures and installs charging stations for electric cars, imports cars from abroad, and provides taxi and car-sharing services.

Its director is Alina Mustafaieva, a member of the Kharkiv City Council from the Servant of the People party and a close associate of People's Deputy Oleksandr Kunitskyi from the same party. The official owner of Autoenterprise is Dmytro Nikonov, who, according to official data from the Verkhovna Rada, remained Kunytskyi's assistant on a pro bono basis until February 2024. Together with Nikonov, even before going to the Rada, Kunitskyi promoted this business for years, advertised the Kharkiv development, encouraging the million-strong audience of his blog to invest in it (before joining the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kunytskyi gained popularity thanks to the YouTube auto blog ZPSanek - ed.) and advertised his affiliation with this business in every possible way, the investigation says.

In addition, according to the documents obtained by Schemes, Kunytskyi was deeply integrated into the holding and held various positions in different Autoenterprise companies. Kunytskyi was also a member of the governing bodies of the holding itself: shortly before being elected as a deputy, he was a member of the supervisory board of another Autoenterprise company, NPP Sistema. Kunytskyi's parliamentary office is still located at the Kharkiv plant.

Driveenergy was registered in March 2021 by Crimean Ruslan Devlechaev in Krasnodar, Russia, opening a store of the same name in Crimea and launching a network of charging stations. After the occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula, he remained in Crimea, received a Russian passport, re-registered his business under Russian law, and began to develop it, the investigation says. Devlechayev actively cooperates with the occupation authorities of Crimea - in particular, in April 2022, he participated in the opening of "the first service station for electric vehicles in Crimea" together with the so-called "Minister of Economic Development" of Crimea Dmitry Sheriak, and in June 2023 in Simferopol - in the opening of "the largest charging station in Europe", where the "Minister of Finance" Irina Kiviko and "Minister of Fuel and Energy" Igor Korin were present.

In a comment to Schemes, Kunytskyi said that he was "unaware" of the sale of Kharkiv products to Russia since 2016, but believes that "it is unacceptable now". He did not know how the stations ended up in the occupied territory in Crimea. The MP stressed that he had "nothing to do with the sales". Mustafaieva did not deny the trade with Russia, saying that it was not prohibited until 24 February 2022. At the same time, both she and Nikonov denied selling Kharkiv products to Crimea, stressing that they had "no relations with the occupied peninsula".