Allies have raised almost all money needed for Czech Republic’s initiative to supply 800,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine - Bloomberg

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine has received almost all the funding it needs.

The publication notes that the shells should be delivered to Ukraine within a few weeks after the required amount of money is raised. The exact timeline will depend on contractual and delivery schedules and may be subject to change.

Later this week, EU defence and foreign ministers are expected to discuss the details of the initiative.

Bloomberg believes that Ukraine needs at least 200,000 shells a month to continue fighting Russian troops. The aggressor country's army uses on average three to five times more shells per day than the Ukrainian military.

Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

As reported earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands is allocating more than €100 million to this initiative.

Germany has also expressed support for this idea.

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the European Union, which is jointly funded by various states, will be able to make its first deliveries to Kyiv in a few weeks.

