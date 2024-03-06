Verkhovna Rada Committee appeals to Polish Parliament on detention of journalist Tkach

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech appealed to the relevant committees of the Polish Sejm and Senate to find out why the UP journalists were detained and to take this issue under parliamentary control.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the committee, deputy from the Voice party Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

He recalled the details of the detention of journalist Mykhailo Tkach and cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko during the filming of the report, noting that they were confiscated memory cards with footage and phones, threatened with prolonged detention and were not allowed to contact.

"This is not only an obstruction of journalistic activity, but also a violation of human rights. We were expecting a reaction from the Polish side, but there was none. Therefore, by decision, the Committee on Freedom of Speech, as its chairman, sent an official letter to the relevant commissions of the Senate and the Sejm of Poland to find out the official reason for such actions of the police," he wrote.

He added that Poland should take this issue under parliamentary control, "because threats to journalists and interrogations are not a normal practice for a European state that supports freedom of speech."

The committee chairman also thanked the Polish partners for their continued support in the war. However, he emphasized that this does not give the police the right to obstruct the activities of Ukrainian journalists.

"We will defend the rights of our media workers wherever they are violated," Yurchyshyn summarized.

Earlier, Ukrayinska Pravda reported that journalist Mykhailo Tkach and his cameraman were detained in Poland, where they were filming a story about the transit of goods from Russia and Belarus. Tkach and his colleague were released after several hours of detention and interrogation by the special services. The newsroom noted that it took the involvement of Ukrainian diplomats in Poland to resolve the situation. Afterwards, the Polish police explained that law enforcement officers wanted to identify the journalist and check the reason for his stay.

