Missile attack on Odesa is not related to Zelenskyy’s visit - Southern Defense Forces

The enemy missile attack on Odesa on March 6 is not related to the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"What is happening is that Russia is a terrorist, and it obviously continues to attack port infrastructure. For example, a missile attack was launched against Odesa, probably with ballistic weapons, hitting one of the buildings in the port infrastructure. But this is in no way connected to a specific visit. It is related to terror, which the enemy is quite methodically carrying out," said Humeniuk.

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, 5 people were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on Odesa.

"We can state the fact that the Russian aggressor has struck again at the port infrastructure of the city of Odesa. Unfortunately, we have five dead and several wounded. Investigative actions are currently underway, and all the circumstances of this latest war crime by the Russian Federation are being clarified," the Navy spokesman said.

As a reminder, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were in the port during the Russian missile attack on Odesa and did not have time to take shelter, the explosion occurred not far from them.