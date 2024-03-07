Over last day, 92 combat engagements took place, Russian army carried out 6 missile and 90 air strikes - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 90 air strikes, fired 115 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Volfine, Khrapivshchyna, Kamianka in Sumy region; Zarichne, Nesterne, Krasnyi Yar, Chorne, Kozacha Lopan, Tabaivka in Kharkiv region were hit by air strikes; Yampolivka, Terny, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, New York, Pokrovsk, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Chervone, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Read more: We saw Russian attack on Odesa today. There are dead and wounded, - Zelenskyy

Situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, defence forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

Read more: Enemy lost over 400 troops in Tavria sector over last day. Situation is difficult but under control - Tarnavskyi

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 20 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions. Also, over the past day, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our defenders.

Read more: Situation at front is difficult, but Ukraine will cope with all problems - Danilov

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the defence forces' aviation struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Missile troops destroyed 1 area of concentration of personnel, 1 ammunition depot and 4 enemy artillery pieces.