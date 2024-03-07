Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 421,430 people (+1,160 per day), 6,695 tanks, 10,350 artillery systems, 12,779 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 421,430 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.03.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 421,430 (+1,160) people,

tanks ‒ 6695 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,779 (+51) units,

artillery systems – 10,350 (+42) units,

MLRS – 1009 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 701 (+0) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7963 (+42),

cruise missiles ‒ 1919 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13,532 (+53) units,

special equipment ‒ 1647 (+5)

