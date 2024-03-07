Enemy continues to actively advance in area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka - AFU

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy gathered units of the 3rd army complex, landing troops and a voluntary assault complex.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Oleh Kalashnykov, an officer of the press service of the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevych, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy continues to use artillery: it works day and night. And, of course, the aviation component - High-explosive aerial bombs," the officer noted.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy deployed units of the 3rd army complex, airborne troops, and a voluntary assault complex. The enemy added units of 11 separate amphibious assault brigades to Ivanovsk.

Russia continues its offensive on Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where a unit of the 3rd Army Corps, 11th and 94th motorized rifle regiments is located.

