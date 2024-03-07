Tatarov created network of judges, law enforcement officers and lawyers who can close cases that are not beneficial to authorities. VIDEO

Oleh Tatarov, the deputy head of the OP, was the scientific director or opponent in the defense of the scientific works of more than 59 scientists from 6 institutions of higher education. Most of them have brilliant careers in the law enforcement system, significant positions, and were involved in high-profile cases - in particular, the cases of Sternenko and Denys Yermak.

Journalists searched for information on 59 people who defended theses under Tatarov's supervision or in whose defense he was a scientific opponent, between 2014 and 2020 - when Tatarov did not work for the government.

Among them are the following persons:

lawyer Stanislav Svyridenko, who represented the interests of Iryna Kuznetsova, the wife of one of the attackers of the activist Serhiy Sternenko, in court;

Pechersk district court judge Svitlana Shaputko, who actually supported the house arrest of activist Roman Ratushny;

the judge of the Pechersk District Court, Svitlana Smyk, who initially delayed the consideration of the case about President Zelenskyy's untimely declaration of receipt of UAH 2.5 million for the sale of bonds, and later closed it. It was also known because of the case of the abbot of the Kyiv-

Pechersk Lavra, Pavlo Lebid, the judge's decision on this case had signs of corruption;

the judge of the Pechersk District Court, Vita Bortnytska, who, before retiring, decided to seize Petro Poroshenko's property.

The full list of officials who defended themselves under the leadership or opposition of Tatarov can be viewed here.

At the same time, for example, judge Svitlana Shaputko, prosecutor Oleh Bilous, and lawyer Stanislav Svyridenko are related to Tatarov in the cases of Serhii Sternenko and his supporters, who staged a protest on Bankova Street.

Can Tatarov's connection with judges and law enforcement officers be accidental?

Hromadske suggests that there is a systemic connection between Tatarov and the undercover scientists.

"It is obvious that it is impossible to find evidence that Tatarov placed these people there. As the deputy head of the OP, he has no personnel authority at all. But there is a de jure situation, and there is a de facto one. It is no secret that Tatarov completely oversees the law enforcement unit. I cannot believe that the Office of the President did not take any part in the formation of the leadership of these bodies. Having your own lawyers, having connections in the investigation, prosecutor's office, and courts, you can generally close some cases on a turnkey basis," - the investigators quote Vadim Valko, a lawyer at the Center for the Prevention of Corruption.

"There is reason to suspect that this informal network of Tatarov will serve the authorities to solve more than one delicate case," the investigation says.

Who is Oleh Tatarov?

As a reminder, Oleg Tatarov was appointed to the position of deputy head of the Office of the President on August 5, 2020. Earlier, during the Revolution of Dignity, he worked as deputy chief of the Main Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs under the leadership of Vitalii Zakharchenko. Tatarov oversaw criminal proceedings against activists of the Revolution of Dignity.