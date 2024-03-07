Russians are monitoring situation from Black Sea and occasionally carry out precision missile strikes - checking readiness of Ukrainian air defence - OC "South"

Even the enemy’s tactical aircraft are not currently active in the Kherson region, although they sometimes fly over and prefer to stay over the Azov and Black Seas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defence Forces, during a telethon.

Russians also stopped using guided aerial bombs in the Kherson sector and along the frontline,

"We have not recorded such incidents for a week now. The last time a guided aerial bomb was launched in the Kherson region, in fact, simultaneously with another downing of a Su in the eastern sector," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, even the enemy's tactical aircraft are not being more active, but sometimes they take off and prefer to stay over the Azov and Black Seas.

Read more: Russians spread fakes about "large-scale offensive" in South to put pressure on residents of occupied territories - Southern Defence Forces

"The Russians are monitoring the situation from the Black Sea and from time to time carry out precision missile strikes using guided X-59s and anti-radar X-31Ps. They are testing the readiness of our air defence systems to conduct relevant reconnaissance," Humeniuk said.