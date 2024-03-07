Occupiers do not stop their attempts to storm bridgehead on left bank of Kherson region, Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 74 occupiers in day, 50 of them - in area of village of Krynky - OC "South"

The Russian army does not give up its attempts to storm the left bank of the Kherson region. Enemy units attack even under conditions of lack of resources and lack of motivation.

As Censor.NET informs, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"If no assault was observed last day, then in the evening the enemy still dared to carry out one assault, where, having suffered heavy losses, he returned to his original position. The confirmed total number of enemy losses in our area of responsibility for the past combat day is 74 invaders, about 50 - this is around Krynky. This indicates that they are continuing assault actions in a "meaty" manner without the support of armored vehicles and, accordingly, are suffering," she said.

