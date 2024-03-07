International peace conference recognised by Ukraine and Russia is needed to resolve war - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China believes that in order to resolve the war in Ukraine, an international peace conference should be held to which both Ukraine and Russia would agree. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, it would give the countries an opportunity to express their positions impartially and honestly.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference on the sidelines of the session of the Chinese legislature, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"China supports the convening of an international peace conference to which both Ukraine and Russia agree, in which all parties will participate on an equal footing and have the opportunity to discuss all peace plans impartially and honestly," Wang Yi said.

The minister recalled China's "12-point peace plan" announced last year and the "shuttle diplomacy" missions of Chinese government special envoy Li Hui to facilitate a settlement in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin says again that he is ready for negotiations to end war

Wang Yi reiterated China's unwavering position on the speedy cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy in the "Ukrainian crisis" (as the war in Ukraine is called in Beijing - ed.).

"All our efforts are aimed at achieving one goal - to pave the way for an end to the armed conflict and the start of peace talks," he said.

The Chinese foreign minister added that his country would continue to play a constructive role in finding a political solution to the conflict.

Read more: China will send special representative on tour of Russia, Ukraine, and EU countries