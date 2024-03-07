Instructors are sent to frontline because people with combat experience should teach mobilised - Pavliuk

Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk said that the mobilised should be trained by experienced instructors and officers to achieve the most positive result.

In particular, Pavliuk explained that training is not an easy process, as there are training centres that were hit by 20-30 missiles a day at the beginning of the full-scale war. That is why he argues that combat officers and soldiers with combat experience should be in charge of training new fighters.

"We are now forced to disperse our troops across the country and cannot fully utilise the capacity of training centres. The military with combat experience should teach people, they understand the reality and needs of war better," Pavliuk said.

The commander also noted that instructors are sent to the frontline to gain combat experience and pass it on to newly mobilised soldiers.

"We are doing everything we can to keep people alive, but it is not always possible, the war is very cruel. The brigades are restored in three months, and they will be ready to perform tasks again," added Pavliuk.

The exercises will take place at training grounds located deep in the rear, but it often hits there as well, so safety and caution during the exercises are a priority.

